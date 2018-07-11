Global Adhesive Market is Predicted to be Valued at US$55.8 Bn by 2025: Players Vie to Develop Bio-based Variant for Increased Share - Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, July 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global adhesive market features the presence of some topnotch companies along with several regional companies, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a new report. Introduction of newer products such as bio-based variant is the key focus of leading players in this market; this is to serve environmental considerations that are prevalent across industries. In addition, eco-friendly adhesives are also suitable for underwater operations.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664869/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )

Mergers and acquisitions is another key growth strategy of leading players in the adhesive market. These players are seeking penetration into regional markets via business alliances with small players.

Request a Sample of Adhesive Market:https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=39953

Leading companies operating in the global adhesive market include Henkel AG & Company KGaA, 3M Company, and Pidilite Industries Limited.

As per the TMR report, the global adhesive market is likely to be worth US$55.8 bn by 2025 from US$34.3 bn in 2016. This alludes to a CAGR of 5.6% between 2014 and 2025. By product, acrylic segment holds prominence in the global adhesive market. Geography-wise, Asia Pacific stood dominant holding more than 30% of the market in 2016; the region is predicted to remain at the fore through the forecast period.

View in-depth table of contents for this report @https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/39953

Booming Automotive Sector Catapults Market

The global adhesive market is rising steadily due to several factors. Demand for adhesives across industrial sectors is primarily driving the adhesive market. At present, adhesives are extensively used in the manufacture of automobiles and aircraft. This is because adhesives and sealants help to reduce weight of automobiles along with improving fuel efficiency. Due to this, traditional joining techniques such as welding are increasingly being replaced with adhesive for fastening purposes. This is because welding of engine parts and other joint leads adds to weight of the automobile. Hence, adhesive exhibit widespread demand in manufacturing and construction sector. As the demand for fuel efficiency and lighter structure becomes imperative, the demand for adhesives is predicted to be on the rise.

Fuel efficiency is an important criterion among consumers while making a purchase decision of automobiles. Weight reduction helps attain higher fuel efficiency thereby reduce carbon footprint. In the U.S., the government has passed a legislation that mandates automakers to improve fuel efficiency up to 54.5 miles per gallon by 2025, and failure to comply with this requirement is subject to be fined by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Request for Multiple Chapters on Global Adhesive Market:https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=MC&rep_id=39953

In addition, worldwide, pressing regulations and government regulations to curb rising pollution levels are anticipated to boost the demand for fuel efficient vehicles, which in turn will provide impetus to the adhesive market.

Price Fluctuations of Raw Material Hinders Growth

Despite a number of favorable growth drivers, the adhesive market faces growth challenges as well. Fluctuations in the availability of raw materials that hampers steady production is inhibiting the market growth. Further, price volatility of raw materials is also a restraint to the growth of this market. Nevertheless, booming construction and automotive sectors are likely to present lucrative opportunities to the adhesive market.

Ask for Discount on Premium Research Report (US$ 5795) With Complete TOC:https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=39953

The review presented is based on the findings of a TMR report, titled "Adhesive Market (Type - Water-based, Solvent-based, and Hot Melt; Product - Polyurethane, Acrylic, Poly Vinyl Acetate (PVA), Polyester, Rubber, Epoxy, and EVA; Application - Packaging (Flexible and Rigid), Construction, Automobile, Footwear and Leather, and Consumer) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017-2025."

The global adhesive market is segmented as follows;

Adhesive Market: Type Analysis

Water Based

Solvent Based

Hot Melt

Others

Adhesive Market: Product Analysis

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Poly Vinyl Acetate (PVA)

Polyester

Rubber

Epoxy

EVA

Others

Adhesive Market: Application Analysis

Packaging

- Flexible

- Rigid

Construction

Automobile

Footwear & Leather

Consumer

Other

Browse Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Plastics Market for Electrical Appliances: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/plastics-electrical-appliances-market.html

Automotive Lubricants Market:https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/automotive-lubricants-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com





Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: https://transparencyjournal.com/