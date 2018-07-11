The research team used real-world energy consumption data from 4,190 Swiss households to analyze how di?erent cost scenarios may in?uence optimal photovoltaic-battery (PVB) system deployment.A group of researchers from Switzerland's ETH Zurich - Swiss Federal Institute of Technology and Germany's University of Bamberg has developed a techno-economic simulation model based on a machine learning algorithm, which is aimed at optimizing con?guration and pro?tability of residential solar-plus-storage power systems. In the paper, Economic assessment of photovoltaic battery systems based on household ...

