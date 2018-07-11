EURid, the .eu and .?? registry manager, is supporting the Ugandan Borehole project to offset its CO2 emissions generated in 2017. In 2017, the total carbon footprint of a .eu domain name was 0.035. The total carbon footprint for a .eu domain name in 2016 was 0.039. This is a reduction of more than 10% in one year's time.

The most basic requirement to sustain life is water. For the Dokolo, Otuke, and Alebtong communities in Uganda, the struggle to find safe drinking water can put a major strain on family life, burdening woman and children to walk great distances just to collect it. Moreover, water drawn from rivers could potentially contain lethal contaminants and therefore, must be boiled before ingestion, adding yet an additional hardship for families as well as the environment in terms of firewood used.

The goal of the Ugandan Borehole project is to better this situation by working with local communities to repair broken boreholes in order to restore access to clean, safe drinking water. The benefits of the project are both environmental and social and include:

The preservation of existing forest stock and wildlife habitats in the regions;

The reduction of erosion and nutrient loss by protecting standing forests;

Less illness and disease caused from drinking contaminated water;

Enhancing accessibility to fresh drinking water.

Giovanni Seppia, EURid External Relations Manager commented that, "It's very special for us to support a borehole project in Uganda for the second year in a row. We feel a sense of responsibility for the future wellbeing of Ugandans and want to ensure that they have access to the very essence of life itself water."

