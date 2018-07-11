The "Europe Interior Doors Market By Door Type, by Door Covering, and By Material Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global interior doors market was valued at $10,340.6 million in 2016, and is projected to garner $14,486.0 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2023. The interior doors market in terms of volume sold approximately 12,138 thousand units in 2016, and is projected to reach 18,025 thousand units by 2023 at a CAGR of 4.8% during the study period. Rest of Europe is expected to be the leading contributor to the Europe interior doors market, followed by France and Spain.

Factors such as increase in adoption of energy efficient doors and rise in applications of interior doors are expected to drive the interior doors market in Europe. In addition, the real estate industry has witnessed decent growth in Europe, as the number of residential and commercial projects have increased manifolds in the recent years. Moreover, rapid urbanization has significantly contributed to the growth of the home furnishings market, and subsequently the interior doors industry.

In 2016, the panel doors accounted for the maximum revenue share of about 69.3% in the overall Europe interior doors market by door type, owing to characteristics such as high tensile strength and remarkable aesthetic features. Moreover, wooden doors are mostly preferred by residential users due to their long shelf life. Moreover, plain panel doors segment of the Europe interior doors market is expected to generate the maximum revenue during 2017-2023.

