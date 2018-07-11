Fractal Analytics Hosts Inaugural ai.now Conference to Help Fortune 500s Realize the Value of Artificial Intelligence

NEW YORK, July 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Attendees from a wide-range of industries will learn how to unlock and accelerate business opportunities through AI

Fractal Analytics, (http://www.fractalanalytics.com), a global leader in AI solutions that power human decision-making in Fortune 500 companies, today announced the launch of ai.now, a brand new conference focused on how Fortune 500 businesses can better leverage artificial intelligence for their organizations. The half-day event, which includes a number of sessions and roundtable discussions, will take place on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at the One World Trade Center in New York City.

Fractal Analytics' ai.now is the only industry event of its kind, designed to help Fortune 500 attendees from a wide-range of industries - CPG, financial services, healthcare, insurance, telecom, and retail - learn how to practically implement artificial intelligence for their business. Martin Ford, author of The New York Times bestseller "Rise of the Robots: Technology and the Threat of a Jobless Future," will keynote. Ford will explore how AI and automation will usher in a new era of man and machine collaboration, with a realistic view of what the future of work, and our place in it, will look like, from education to law, agriculture to healthcare, management and beyond.

"As investments in AI, machine learning and data science surge among Fortune 500 companies, they are seeking ways to realize and maximize the full potential of these new technologies," said Pranay Agrawal, Co-founder & CEO, Fractal Analytics. "By the end of our first-ever ai.now conference, attendees will be equipped with both an exciting vision for the future of AI in business and, even more importantly, a long list of best practices to start making very positive changes within their organizations."

Since 2000, Fractal Analytics has been a leading provider of AI and analytics solutions for the world's largest companies, powering human decision-making across the globe. Fractal has more than 1,200 employees in 14 global offices in the United States, Europe and Asia.

To review the full agenda and complete list of speakers for ai.now, or to register for the event, limited seats, visit: http://www.fractalanalytics.com/ai-now/

About Fractal Analytics

Founded in 2000, Fractal Analytics is a strategic analytics partner to the most admired Fortune 500 companies globally and helps them power every human decision in the enterprise by bringing analytics & AI to the decision-making process.

Fractal has more than 1,200 employees spread across 14 global locations including the United States, UK and India. Fractal has been featured as a leader in the Customer Analytics Service Providers Wave 2017 by Forrester Research, a Great Place to Work by The Economic Times in partnership with the Great Place to Work Institute, and recognized as a 'Cool Vendor' and a 'Vendor to Watch' by Gartner.