Teruggi, Márquez, Assume New and Expanded Roles at Method

Method Inc., a strategic design firm focused on digital experiences, with studios in San Jose, New York City, and London, today announced two new executive appointments: Steve Teruggi, as General Manager and Álvaro Márquez, as Chief Creative Officer. Method is the Strategic Design arm of GlobalLogic, a leading digital product engineering services company with headquarters in San Jose, California.

Global enterprises are recognizing the power of design and technology as a means of navigating new market complexity, driving customer engagement and capitalizing on new revenue opportunities enabled by technology. Creating coherent digital experiences requires expert design-thinking, applied at every stage from strategy, to product ideation, to development. Method provides a range of design services helping clients envision the future, define a digital portfolio strategy and design products and services that place the user at the center of the experience. Together with its parent company, GlobalLogic, Method helps build solutions leveraging the latest technologies in the shortest possible time. As design plays an increasingly strategic role in these transformational initiatives, the demand for joint design and software engineering is increasing. As such, GlobalLogic is bolstering its studio leadership with the pedigree and senior design-tech skillsets to address market demand.

Steve Teruggi has been promoted to General Manager of Method from his previous role of Managing Director of the London studio. A design business leader and builder, he has helped create an environment in which cross-functional teams thrive and has positioned Method well for business growth, enabling delivery of creative concepts within valued account relationships. His experience in operations and strategy in the creative design field make him ideally suited for his expanded role at Method.

Teruggi has fostered progressive studio cultures, working with creative teams to generate original thinking, experiences and environments for ambitious clients based on his extensive strategy, brand and content background. He has led many clients through transformational projects, using design and digital experiences as a vehicle to deliver business outcomes.

For over a decade, Teruggi worked for Tyler Brulé, the creative visionary and publishing entrepreneur who founded Wallpaper and Monocle magazines two premium publications that captured the zeitgeist of their time. As Strategy Director at Brulé's design agency Winkreative, Teruggi helped to deliver a unique business model that combined commercially-applied design with a global perspective.

"As all brands aim to transition their legacy businesses into digital businesses, the role of strategic and human-centered design becomes more critical than ever," said Shashank Samant, CEO, GlobalLogic. "We are thrilled to have Steve in the role of General Manager of Method his natural ability to connect design with the world of digital technology will enable us to provide tremendous value to our clients from ideation to delivery."

Álvaro Márquez has been promoted to Chief Creative Officer of Method and remains Principal Designer of the EVRY Strategic Design Lab, a design-led accelerator for innovation and growth and EVRY-Method collaboration. He was previously an Executive Creative Director for Method.

Prior to joining Method, Márquez was Head of Research Development and Service Design at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, where he led a large transformation program designed to transform the national broadcaster into a truly modern digital media organization. Before that, Márquez worked as Creative Director for frog design in Shanghai, where he led key experience strategy and new product innovation programs for East Asia and developing markets.

In addition to his design work, Márquez is a preeminent public speaker and a visiting lecturer at the University of Technology in Sydney, the University of New South Wales, and the Business School in the Imperial College in London. He is also an accomplished audio engineer and musician.

"Álvaro has contributed significantly to Method since his arrival, leading our creative teams to achieve outstanding results through his systematic, boundary-stretching approach to design. Clients have been thrilled with the design work and our creative staff have flourished under his leadership," said Steve Teruggi, General Manager, Method. "Álvaro's insight and forward thinking is just what Method needs to stay on the forefront of human-centered design, the essential element in the successful creation of strategy, product and service design for the businesses that partner with Method."

About Method:

Method is a global design firm. We create value and impact through the design of meaningful brands, digital products, and service experiences. As businesses need to navigate uncharted territories, we use design as a strategic tool to understand customer needs, discover new opportunities, make the right decisions, accelerate time to market, and drive the digital transformation process. Together with GlobalLogic, Method's parent company, we provide design and engineering services at scale from over 30 locations across 12 countries. www.method.com

About GlobalLogic

GlobalLogic is a leader in digital product engineering services. We help our clients design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating strategic design, complex engineering, and vertical industry expertise -- we help our clients imagine what's possible, and accelerate their transition into tomorrow's digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the communications, automotive, healthcare, technology, media and entertainment, manufacturing, and semiconductor industries.

