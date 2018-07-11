The "Europe Data for Surgeries by Surgery Type Procedure Data and Forecast, 2016-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The number of hip implant surgeries, major peritoneal surgeries, thoracic surgeries, and ENT surgeries along with the surgeries for central nervous system (CNS), in Europe were valued at 35,860 thousand procedures in 2016 and is projected to reach 41,818 thousand procedures by 2023.

The study includes number of hip implants and major peritoneal, thoracic, CNS, and ENT surgeries performed in Europe. In addition, the report includes other relevant details for the aforementioned surgeries such as postoperative stay, infection rates, wound healing, and hygiene requirements during postoperative wound healing.

Hip implant surgeries involve implantation of an artificial implant in the hip joint. This also involves revision, replacement, and removal of an endoprosthesis at the hip joint. Similarly, peritoneal surgery includes surgeries associated with organs lined by the peritoneum. Most of these procedures involve operation of the digestive tract, including laparotomy retroperitoneal opening, excision destruction of peritoneal tissue, closure of abdominal wall peritoneum, and plastic reconstruction of abdominal wall peritoneum.

Thoracic surgeries refer to surgical treatment of different chest organs. Common thoracic procedures include video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (VATS), robot-assisted thoracic surgery, bronchoscopy, navigational bronchoscopy, endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS), endoscopic ultrasound (EUS), mediastinoscopy, segmentectomy, lobectomy, bilobectomy, pneumonectomy, thoracotomy, decortication, tube thoracostomy, pericardial window, tracheostomy, and cardiothoracic surgeries.

