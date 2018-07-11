FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
London, July 11
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company")
Treasury Shares
The Company announces that 39,419 A ordinary shares of 40p each were purchased on 10thJuly 2018 for holding in Treasury at a gross price of £9.65 per share.
Following this transaction, the number of A ordinary shares of 40p in issue is 33,572,093 of which 1,466,775 (4.37%) are held in treasury.
Enquiries
Séverine Béquin
Company Secretary
020 8996 2105
11 July 2018