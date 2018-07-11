Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited As at close of business on 10-July-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 72.37p INCLUDING current year revenue 72.45p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP23.39m Borrowing Level: 18% LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528 ---