Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 10-July-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 409.63p INCLUDING current year revenue 414.96p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 405.30p INCLUDING current year revenue 410.63p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---