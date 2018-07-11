Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market Worth $2.7 Billion by 2022: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global small animal imaging (In-Vivo) market size is expected to reach 2.7 billion by 2022, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. Rising number of medical conditions requiring precise research for development of treatment options is anticipated to stoke the demand for small animal imaging over the forecast period.

Importance of these devices in applications such as defining mechanism of action, drug receptor targeting, and epigenetic research studies are projected to provide substantial growth for the market. Some of the major drivers of small animal imaging (in-vivo) market are technical innovations such as high-resolution MRI with other modalities, growing number of research and pharmaceutical organizations, increasing investments of CROs in pre-clinical studies, and rising adoption of multi-functional pre-clinical imaging.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Optical imaging was the largest segment in 2014 owing to rapid and easy operations and relatively cost-effective in comparison to other devices

Micro-MRI technology is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period due varied applications during anatomical and functional analysis in developing mouse embryos and neonates

In 2014, bio-distribution and monitoring the treatment response dominated the market in terms of revenue

The cancer cell detection segment is expected to show substantial growth due to the increasing prevalence of cancer and rising government initiatives for cancer diagnostics research

North America was the largest region in terms of revenue in 2016. Vast pre-clinical research, increasing demand for rapid and advanced methods, established healthcare infrastructure, and favorable platform for R&D pertaining to technological advancements are the key factors driving the regional market

was the second largest region in 2014, due to a large number of clinical research and pharmaceutical organizations and diagnostic device manufacturers Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region over the forecast period owing to increasing clinical research activities, rising base of target population, and emerging economies

is projected to be the fastest growing region over the forecast period owing to increasing clinical research activities, rising base of target population, and emerging economies Some of the key players are Promega Corporation, Inc.; Miltenyi Biotec GmbH; Life Technologies Corporation; FujiFilm Holding Corporation; Siemens AG; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Bruker Corporation; PerkinElmer Inc.; and Aspect Imaging Ltd.

Grand View Research has segmented the global small animal imaging (in vivo) market on the basis of technology, application, and region:

Small Animal Imaging (In-vivo) Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022) Micro-magnetic resonance imaging Optical imaging Nuclear imaging Other imaging modalities

Small Animal Imaging (In-vivo) Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022) Monitoring treatment response Bio-distribution Cancer cell detection Biomarkers Longitudinal studies Epigenetics

Small Animal Imaging (In-vivo) Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022) North America Europe Asia Pacific ROW



