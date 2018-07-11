

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer price inflation accelerated for the second straight month in June, figures from Statistics Portugal showed Wednesday.



Consumer price inflation rose to 1.5 percent in June from 1.0 percent in May.



Excluding energy and unprocessed food products, core inflation came in at 1.0 percent in June, up from 0.6 percent in the previous month.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices quickened to a 14-month high of 2.0 percent in June from 1.4 percent in May.



