In an expansion from its core technology, Skimlinks' new platform model and corresponding applications provide publishers with an expansive variety of options for evolving content monetization programs

Skimlinks, the leading commerce content monetization platform, today announced the launch of a SaaS model alongside its revenue share model to allow large publishers to capture more of the growth they generate. As part of this evolution, Skimlinks is expanding its core technology through the addition of three new solutions specifically designed to help publishers grow their businesses.

The first is offering a choice between revenue share and flat fee which gives more control to publishers on how they develop their commerce content revenue. The second is Skimlinks' recently announced partnership with Monetizer101 which allows publishers to easily add price comparison and shopping tools to their commerce content. And lastly, Skimlinks gives publishers the opportunity to direct traffic from their commerce content to sites offering higher yield.

With this new model, and connections to 27,000 merchants around the world, Skimlinks aims at offering publishers a compelling one-stop-shop alternative to Amazon for the monetization of their commerce content.

As publishers around the world develop commerce strategies, it's emerged as a viable option for those looking to diversify revenue streams. In fact, publishers that leverage commerce properly see it grow to as much as 25 percent of overall revenue. For the past decade, Skimlinks has led the charge in driving the expansion of commerce content and through this platform evolution, looks to make it even more of a key revenue stream for all publishers.

"Skimlinks is built around the mission of helping publishers capture as much revenue as possible from their commerce content. As more publications evolve commerce content programs into successful revenue generators, the Skimlinks platform must too evolve to stay true to its mission. As publishers share that they've become too dependent on companies such as Amazon, Skimlinks offers them an alternative and the tools to tap into a pool of 27,000 merchants," said Sebastien Blanc, CEO, Skimlinks. "Moving to a SaaS platform means publishers will be able to capture larger and more meaningful revenues from editorial content. The platform will continue to evolve as we look to add more applications through internal development and partnerships with those who understand the opportunity of commerce content."

In the coming months, existing publisher customers will continue to migrate to the SaaS model and new customers will be onboarded within this new model. Additional new applications will be rolled out as Skimlinks continues to innovate the future of content monetization. To learn more about Skimlinks' offerings, please visit www.skimlinks.com.

About Skimlinks

Skimlinks is the leading commerce content monetization platform, supporting publishers' creation of a new revenue stream that allows them to be less dependent on advertising. Commerce can contribute as much as a quarter of publishers' overall revenue.

Skimlinks technology automatically earns publishers a share of sales they drive through monetized product links in commerce-related content. These links generate revenue when clicked on by readers who go on to make a purchase as a result.

In its platform, Skimlinks offers a growing suite of innovative solutions designed to increase the number of clicks and earnings per click of commerce-related content. It also aggregates access for publishers to over 60 affiliate networks, enabling them to earn commission from 27,000 merchants around the world instantly. Annual ecommerce transactions in Skimlinks' network totaled $1 billion in 2017.

Clients include over half of the top 100 US UK publishers by revenue including Conde Nast, Hearst, Buzzfeed, Huffington Post, Trinity Mirror, MailOnline, and more.

Learn more at www.skimlinks.com.

