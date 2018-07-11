Greene Tweed will introduce several new products and showcase its industry-leading portfolio of aerospace solutions at this year's Farnborough International Airshow (FIA), which runs from July 16 20, 2018. Greene Tweed chose FIA due to the Airshow's long history as a venue for leaders in the aerospace industry to display new and innovative technologies. Greene Tweed will be located in Hall 4, Booth 4165.

Greene Tweed supplies advanced sealing systems and high- performance thermoplastic composite components for a variety of aircraft programs. Greene Tweed has been a leader in the aerospace industry for over 50 years, and its components are used in more than 90% of the world's commercial and military aircraft.

"At Greene Tweed, we are uniquely positioned to service the needs of the aerospace industry," said Gary Appleby, Vice President and General Manger, Aerospace. "As we develop these newer, high performing products, we strengthen that positioning well into the future."

Under the theme of "A Tradition of Innovation," Greene Tweed will feature several products during the Farnborough International Airshow, including:

Fusion FKM 665 an ultra-low-temperature and chemical-resistant elastomer, with a temperature range of -57°C to 232°C (-70°F to 450°F). Performs well at low temperatures with zero leakage. First Greene Tweed FKM that meets Aerospace Material Specification (AMS) 7379.

Xycomp DLF a lightweight, high-performance thermoplastic composite developed to replace complex-shape metal aircraft components.

Chemraz 676 an ultra-high-temperature and chemical-resistant FFKM elastomer material, specifically formulated to meet and exceedthe requirements of AMS 7257E.

Fire Proof Hydraulic Seal (FPHS) Excellent high- and low-hydraulic pressure sealing in static applications for fireproof (1098°C/2008°F avg. for 15 minutes) rated equipment.

About Greene Tweed

Greene Tweed is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance seals and engineered components. Combining more than 150 years of technical expertise and commercial knowledge in a variety of markets, Greene Tweed collaborates with customers to develop engineered solutions that meet challenging performance requirements and reduce total cost of ownership. Greene Tweed products are sold and distributed worldwide. For additional information, contact Greene Tweed at +1.215.256.9521 or visit our website at www.gtweed.com.

