NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5493003K5E043LHLO706 The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 10 July 2018 were: 186.30c Capital only USD (cents) 140.46p Capital only Sterling (pence) 191.84c Including current year income USD (cents) 144.63p Including current year income Sterling (pence) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 05 July 2018, the Company has 198,391,108 ordinary shares in issue .