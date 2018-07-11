OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Notifications of Major Interests in Shares

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

Oxford Instruments PLC

2. Reason for notification (yes/no)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights No

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached No

An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments No

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights No

Other (please specify):

This is a corrective disclosure to highlight the full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity detailed within Section 9.



In addition, disclosures at underlying intermediate holding company levels have previously not been submitted. However, disclosures have previously been submitted at the required aggregated parent level of Standard Life Aberdeen plc's affiliated investment management entities with delegated voting rights on behalf of multiple managed portfolios. Yes

3. Full name of person(s) subject to notification obligation:







City and country of registered office (if applicable) Aggregate of Standard Life Aberdeen plc affiliated investment management entities with delegated voting rights on behalf of multiple managed portfolios



Edinburgh, Scotland

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3):

5. Date of transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached: 6th July 2018

6. Date on which issuer notified: 10th July 2018

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.05 0.00 5.05 57,375,604