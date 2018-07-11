

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. PFE) announced it will organize the company into three businesses: a science-based Innovative Medicines business which will now include biosimilars and a new hospital business unit for anti-infectives and sterile injectables; an off-patent branded and generic Established Medicines business operating with substantial autonomy within Pfizer and a Consumer Healthcare business, which will include all of Pfizer's over-the-counter medicines. The changes will be effective at the beginning of the company's fiscal year 2019. The company said the changes in its organizational structure are not expected to impact current capital allocation priorities or full year 2018 financial guidance.



John Young and Angela Hwang will lead Pfizer's Innovative Medicines business. The Established Medicines business will be led by Michael Goettler.



'This new structure represents a natural evolution of these businesses given the ongoing strength of our in-market products and our late-stage pipeline and the expected significant reduction in the impact of patent protection losses post-2020 following the loss of exclusivity for Lyrica in the U.S which is expected to occur in or after December 2018. As we transition to a period post-2020 where we expect a higher and more sustained revenue growth profile we see this new structure better positioning each business to achieve its growth potential,' said Ian Read, Pfizer CEO.



