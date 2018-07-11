

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) announced the U.S. FDA has accepted and granted priority review for a new supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) seeking approval for KEYTRUDA, the company's anti-PD-1 therapy, as a treatment for previously treated patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma. The FDA has set a PDUFA, or target action, date of Nov. 9, 2018.



The sBLA, which is seeking accelerated approval for the new indication, is based on data from the Phase 2 KEYNOTE-224 trial.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX