The "Turkey Professional Hair Care Market: By Categories; Sales Channel By Company - Forecast 2014-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Report will be provided in the PPT format.
Turkey Professional Hair Care Products Market includes the study of Back Bar and Over-the-Counter products sold in the year 2014 and estimation of market size for 2020
- Back bar products are used by professionals/stylists for the services in the salon
- Over-the-Counter or take-home /salon retail products are the professional hair care products that are sold over the salon counter by hairdressers or hair specialists and sales through other retail formats such as speciality stores, supermarkets, online etc.
- The report focuses more on the products sold and used for services in salon
- Geographically, the report focuses on Turkey with special emphasis on the top cities; Istanbul Ankara Antalya, Konya ,Izmir and Bursa
- This report deals with 4 major hair-care categories namely, Hair coloring, straightening and perming
- shampooing and conditioning and Hair styling
Key Topics Covered:
1. Turkey Professional Hair Care Products Market Scope
2. Turkey Country Overview.
3. Turkey Cosmetics Personal Care Market Overview
4. Turkey Professional Hair Care Products Market Overview
5. Turkey Salon Landscape
6. Turkey Professional Hair Care Market Revenue (2014-2020)
7. Turkey Professional Hair Care Market by Distribution Channel
8. Turkey Professional Hair Care Market Share Analysis
9. Top 5 Company Profiles (Trends, Developments, Market Share by Product Category)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qzjjbg/turkey?w=4
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180711005398/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Hair Care Products