The "Turkey Professional Hair Care Market: By Categories; Sales Channel By Company - Forecast 2014-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Report will be provided in the PPT format.

Turkey Professional Hair Care Products Market includes the study of Back Bar and Over-the-Counter products sold in the year 2014 and estimation of market size for 2020

Back bar products are used by professionals/stylists for the services in the salon

Over-the-Counter or take-home /salon retail products are the professional hair care products that are sold over the salon counter by hairdressers or hair specialists and sales through other retail formats such as speciality stores, supermarkets, online etc.

The report focuses more on the products sold and used for services in salon

Geographically, the report focuses on Turkey with special emphasis on the top cities; Istanbul Ankara Antalya, Konya ,Izmir and Bursa

This report deals with 4 major hair-care categories namely, Hair coloring, straightening and perming

shampooing and conditioning and Hair styling

Key Topics Covered:

1. Turkey Professional Hair Care Products Market Scope

2. Turkey Country Overview.

3. Turkey Cosmetics Personal Care Market Overview

4. Turkey Professional Hair Care Products Market Overview

5. Turkey Salon Landscape

6. Turkey Professional Hair Care Market Revenue (2014-2020)

7. Turkey Professional Hair Care Market by Distribution Channel

8. Turkey Professional Hair Care Market Share Analysis

9. Top 5 Company Profiles (Trends, Developments, Market Share by Product Category)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qzjjbg/turkey?w=4

