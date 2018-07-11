Global procurement market intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Global Sand Blasting Equipment Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.This procurement reportoffers insights to help in the sourcing and procurement of sand blasting equipment. It also offers an analysis of the global category spend, supplier margins, and cost-saving opportunities.
SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the heavy industry category follow a scrupulous research methodology and provide a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional supply market, cost dynamics, regional spend opportunity, and the top sand blasting equipment manufacturers.
"One of the best procurement best practices for buyers is to engage with the suppliers who offer end-to-end solutions for the category," says SpendEdge procurement expert Angad Singh. "Also, evaluating and engaging with suppliers on the basis of their ability to provide accurate cost estimates is a key category management strategy for procurement teams," added Angad.
The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the sand blasting equipment market.
- Rising sales of used cars
- Maturing demand for sand blasting equipment
- Increasing effort to boost the life expectancy of the product
Report scope snapshot: Sand blasting equipment market
Category ecosystem
- Buyers power
- Supplier power
- Threat of new entrants
US market insights
- Procurement best practices in the US
- US supply market overview
- Supplier positioning for the US
- Supplier cost structure in the US
- Margins of suppliers in the US
About SpendEdge
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.
