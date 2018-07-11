Global procurement market intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Global Sand Blasting Equipment Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.This procurement reportoffers insights to help in the sourcing and procurement of sand blasting equipment. It also offers an analysis of the global category spend, supplier margins, and cost-saving opportunities.

Sand Blasting Equipment Procurement. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the heavy industry category follow a scrupulous research methodology and provide a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional supply market, cost dynamics, regional spend opportunity, and the top sand blasting equipment manufacturers.

"One of the best procurement best practices for buyers is to engage with the suppliers who offer end-to-end solutions for the category," says SpendEdge procurement expert Angad Singh. "Also, evaluating and engaging with suppliers on the basis of their ability to provide accurate cost estimates is a key category management strategy for procurement teams," added Angad.

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the sand blasting equipment market.

Rising sales of used cars

Maturing demand for sand blasting equipment

Increasing effort to boost the life expectancy of the product

Report scope snapshot: Sand blasting equipment market

Category ecosystem

Buyers power

Supplier power

Threat of new entrants

US market insights

Procurement best practices in the US

US supply market overview

Supplier positioning for the US

Supplier cost structure in the US

Margins of suppliers in the US

