Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi Gears up for July 25 Grand Opening

ABU DHABI, UAE, July 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, the world's largest Warner Bros. branded indoor theme park, is putting the final touches on the Park ahead of its July 25, 2018 grand opening. In addition to the final aesthetic finishing touches, the park is currently undergoing operations training, ride safety checks and quality assurance testing across all restaurants and shops to ensure a seamless experience for guests.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/717233/Warner_Bros_World_Statues.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/717234/The_Riddler.jpg )



Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi will bring to life fan-favorite DC Super Heroes like Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman, alongside beloved Warner Bros. Animation characters like Tom and Jerry, Scooby-Doo and The Flintstones, using state-of-the-art technology to create truly immersive environments and unforgettable experiences. When the highly-anticipated theme park opens its doors later this month, guests will be transported to six expertly designed lands including DC's Metropolis and Gotham City, as well as Cartoon Junction, Bedrock, Dynamite Gulch and Warner Bros. Plaza.

"We are at a very proud milestone here on Yas Island. The development of the iconic Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is at its last stages with final finishing touches being made. The whole team, along with our partners, is working tirelessly to make sure the park is at complete readiness when it opens its doors to the public on July 25," said Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral.

"We are incredibly excited to see guests of all ages experience this one-of-a-kind park. From the immersive lands and thrilling rides, to experiencing interactive attractions and meeting some of their favorite characters like Batman and Bugs Bunny, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi complements the wide range of award-winning leisure and entertainment attractions already on offer on Yas Island for visitors from all over the world," he continued.

Across all the park's dining options, chefs are hard at work training staff and fine-tuning operations as they get ready to serve the finest fare. Guests will be able to choose from a wide range of menus that are bespoke to the different lands, and feature a variety of cuisines including Middle Eastern, Asian and Western. In addition to its many grab-and-go and sit-down options, the park is the first in the region to offer guests a chance to enjoy a personal visit to their table from some of their favorite characters.

The 1.65 million sq. ft. park promises captivating experiences, bringing together some of the world's most iconic characters and stories under one roof for the first time in the region. The park's incredibly immersive environments, unique thrill rides and fan-favorite characters will undoubtedly create a truly unparalleled experience and memories that will last a lifetime for all who visit.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is developed by Miral to complement Miral's Yas Island destination portfolio of themed parks. This includes Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, CLYMB, and opening in 2022 SeaWorld Abu Dhabi. Yas Island also offers a wide range of sporting and entertainment experiences including Yas Marina Circuit, seven hotels, year-round events, a live performance and concert arena, 18-hole championship golf course, marina, beach, and the increasingly popular shopping destination, Yas Mall.

To purchase tickets or learn more about Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, visit http://www.wbworld.com. Don't forget to join the conversation on social using the hashtag WBWorld.

About Miral:

Miral is Abu Dhabi's creator of destinations, uniting people and places through unique, immersive and exciting experiences. Responsible for the development and management of Yas Island, Miral's assets encompass entertainment, hospitality, leisure, sport, dining, retail and real estate destinations. Today, Yas Island is home to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Yas Links Golf Course, Yas Mall, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Marina and seven hotels, including the flagship Yas Viceroy. For more information, visit http://www.miral.ae

About Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi:

When it opens on Yas Island on July 25 2018, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi will be one of the world's largest indoor theme parks, delivering an unparalleled fan experience. Guests will be transported to six truly immersive lands, including DC's Metropolis and Gotham City, Cartoon Junction, Bedrock, Dynamite Gulch and Warner Bros. Plaza, and enjoy 29 state-of-the-art exhilarating rides, interactive family-friendly attractions and unique live entertainment. From the action and adrenaline-fueled adventures of DC Super Heroes to the wacky and wonderful world of Looney Tunes, this captivating and interactive new experience will bring together some of the world's most iconic characters and stories under one roof for the first time in the region including: Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman as well as Bugs Bunny, Scooby-Doo, Tom and Jerry and The Flintstones, among others.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

Resource & Social Media Information:

Website: http://www.wbworld.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/WBWorldAD

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/WBWorldAD

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/WBWorldAD

JUSTICE LEAGUE and all related characters and elements © & DC Comics., THE FLINTSTONES and all related characters and elements © & Hanna-Barbera., THE JETSONS and all related characters and elements © & Hanna-Barbera., SCOOBY-DOO and all related characters and elements © & Hanna-Barbera., TOM AND JERRY and all related characters and elements © & Turner Entertainment Co., LOONEY TUNES and all related characters and elements © & Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., WARNER BROS. WORLD, WB SHIELD © & WBEI. (s18)