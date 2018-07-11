Indeco: Frmr CIA Gen. Counsel Helps 1st Crypto Security Token Platform Launch

- Tonight: Indeco and truCrowd Launch First End-to-End Security Token Platform with Offerings for the General Public

- A Wide Range of Startups, Including Solar Energy, Machine Learning, Baby Food On-Demand and Virtual Reality projects, Will Be Introduced Online and in Meet-ups Around the World

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2018 / Indeco Union, the social capital platform, and truCrowd Inc., a FINRA-member Regulation Crowdfunding intermediary registered with the SEC, announced the first complete, regulatory compliant ecosystem for security token investors and issuers that spans project inception, token-pre-sales, qualified offerings, and secondary market trading. Security tokens issued by platform members will be available to the general public, regardless of the income level and net worth of the investor. In the past, most security token and token pre-sales offerings have been restricted to high-net worth individuals and institutions in the US and only publicly available in other countries.

"Investors are attracted to crypto assets for the social dynamics and liquidity of token offerings but are often kept away by lack of clarity in the economic models and frequency of outright scams, while issuers have found regulatory uncertainty daunting," said David Levine, CEO of Indeco. " By creating a vibrant community of issuers and investors, valuing regulatory compliance and providing an excellent experience to all our members, both issuers and investors, we aim to dramatically expand the token market and improve the long-term results."

Indeco will demonstrate the platform and introduce the initial cohort of security token issuers at an event this evening in Washington, DC co-sponsored by Ledger Capital, an investment and advisory firm focused on digital assets. Indeco and truCrowd are planning online and on-site programs to bring together security token issuers and investors in long-term, mutually beneficial relationships.

"In creating a powerful community of security token issuers and investors, Indeco is a great partner for us to have," said Vincent Petrescu, the CEO of truCrowd. "In the age of crypto assets, entrepreneurs will need a viable and compliant security token, along with a complete platform for investor relations, communications, and performance analysis. This will help to generate and maintain support for the securities issued by early-stage startups. Regulation Crowdfunding is the pathway to this opportunity."

TruCrowd operates the following three Regulation Crowdfunding intermediary portals:

TruCrowd.com is for a wide range of startups raising funds through equity, debt and revenue sharing securities.

Fundanna.com is for entrepreneurs raising funds in the cannabis industry.

CryptoLaun.ch is for issuers of security token pre-sales agreements.

Through its partnership with Indeco, startups that raise funds on any of these platforms can issue security tokens to provide periodic monetary distributions to investors over the blockchain. Indeco's tokenized investment contract specification enables entrepreneurs to create unique, compliant security tokens at no cost that will be attractive to investors and compliant with SEC regulations for offerings to the general public.

Indeco will connect security token issuers with investors and work to deepen that connection over time by providing ongoing updates and performance analysis. With the expected proliferation of security tokens as a means of capital formation for entrepreneurs and a valuable new asset for investment portfolios, Indeco intends to serve a vital role as the trusted source of relevant and reliable information shared between market participants.

About Indeco Union

Indeco is a social capital platform that aligns the interests of security token issuers and investors for long-term success. We encourage open, transparent communications and regulatory compliance to help entrepreneurs build successful companies and investors to develop valuable portfolios. We believe we can ultimately replace many aspects of the inefficient, expensive capital markets with direct connections between issuers and investors to unleash the full potential of the human spirit! For more information visit https://ind.eco/.

About truCrowd, Inc.

Located in the heart of the financial district of downtown Chicago, truCrowd is a FINRA member equity crowdfunding portal operating under Regulation Crowdfunding (Title III of JOBS ACT); connecting startups and emerging businesses with non-accredited and accredited investors. Built on the belief that not all businesses and investors are alike, we pride ourselves on delivering a personalized and professional funding experience through industry-leading technology. For more information visit https://trucrowd.com/.

Contact: Andrew Roberts, Indeco; (703) 729-2977; andrew@ind.eco

SOURCE: Indeco