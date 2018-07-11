Microland Upgraded to G-Cloud 10 Status

LONDON, July 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

To provide cloud services to Government and PublicSector in UK

Microland, a digital accelerator, today announced that it has achieved G-Cloud 10 supplier status under the U.K. Government's Crown Commercial Service (CCS) initiative. This enables Microland to provide Cloud Hosting, Cloud Software and Cloud Support services to central government, local government, health, education, devolved administrations, emergency services, defence and not-for-profit organizations, utilizing the G-Cloud 10 framework.

Microland has made several additions to its services and solutions strengthening its partnership with UK Public Sector to accelerate their digital transformation journey. This is further to 'Digital Council in a Box' Accelerator, which was launched last month focused on the local government - wherein it received tremendous response from Councils and local bodies for its three Digital Accelerators - 'Citizen First'; 'Agile IT' and 'One Council'.

The G-Cloud Digital Marketplace now features a range of Microland's Digital Accelerators, such as -

Hybrid / Multi-Cloud solution (Azure, AWS, Private Cloud) - Now2Cloud Accelerator

ITIL driven, SLA-based IT Managed Services (OS, Database, Messaging, AD, Networks) - Agile IT Accelerator

VDI, O365, unified communication, AD solutions - Digital workplace Accelerator

Business applications solutions - smartTraining, smartHR, Sharepoint, Application Packaging - Digital Applications Accelerator

Various IT Automation platforms - 'smartInsights' Accelerator

SD WAN solution - smartBranch Accelerator

"At Microland, we take pride in our commitment to UK Public Sector and we thank the UK Government for this G-Cloud initiative. We leveraged our G-Cloud 9 supplier status to provide quality cloud services to our Public-Sector Clients. The updated status as a G-Cloud 10 supplier shall enable us to drive higher value and help Public Sector in its Digital Transformation journey. It provides us a gateway to implement differentiated cloud strategies for enterprises to deliver high value business outcomes and enhanced customer experience through our integrated digital solutions, services and platforms," said Nagaraja Kini, Head - UK Public Sector, Microland.

"We enable enterprises to become more agile and innovative by integration of emerging technologies and the application of automation, analytics and predictive intelligence to their business processes. With 50+ 'Security Cleared' Microlanders, our Digital Hub in Birmingham delivers 'Official Sensitive' services to multiple clients in UK and Continental Europe. This in combination with exceptional service performance, Microland is uniquely positioned to partner with UK Public Sector to enhance its citizen services," said Sandy Hardikar, SVP & Head - Europe, Microland.

