Customer experience, network performance and flexible service delivery drive added connectivity across 21 states

Telia Carrier today announced that Cable ONE, a top 10 cable company, has deployed its IP Transit and backbone services. With a commitment to high network performance and ensuring the best user experience, Cable ONE selected Telia Carrier to support growing customer demand across the 21 states they serve.

Supporting approximately 800,000 customers, Cable ONE needed a flexible solution that would serve all its markets. With the IP Transit ports now in service, Cable ONE is laying the foundation for increased access to fiber capacity with the addition of 100G wavelength services on Telia Carrier's global fiber backbone. The optical wavelengths will provide dedicated, high-bandwidth network capacity and low latency. Combined with enhanced geographic diversity, resilient infrastructure and closer proximity to the edge, Cable ONE is well placed to support the increasing needs of its customers in the markets they serve.

"Connectivity and network performance were the two key evaluation requirements as we embarked on a search to find a transit and backbone provider for our nationwide network," said Joel Prine, director of network architecture, Cable ONE. "From order to delivery, Telia Carrier outlined a well-defined and concise process. Telia Carrier has been very responsive in meeting our needs-in one instance even delivering circuits within 14 days of ordering. Today, we are making optimal use of our network resources to establish connections that underscore our commitment to create more customer value in the markets we serve."

"Businesses today demand the highest-quality online experience to best serve their customers. Cable ONE understands this and is committed to providing those consumers with the highest-speed, most-resilient, dedicated bandwidth," said Rob Pulkownik, director of market development, Telia Carrier, Inc. "The fact that Cable ONE chose Telia Carrier to deliver our services to meet these demands highlights our ability to turn up capacity quickly, while also providing a global backbone capable of meeting their demands now and in the future. We're committed to partnering with Cable ONE to help them better serve their customers."

Top-ranked global backbone

Telia Carrier's global fiber backbone has grown organically, without acquisitions, and was the first to be 100G-enabled in both Europe and North America. It was also the first network to successfully transmit 1 Tb/s in super channels on its U.S. network. According to Dyn Research's global backbone rankings, Telia Carrier's global IP backbone, AS1299, is currently ranked as number one. Telia Carrier's rapid growth and ascension through the rankings was highlighted in Dyn's 'Baker's Dozen' report. The company enables worldwide connectivity by connecting more than 265 Points of Presence (PoPs) across Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East, including more than 80 PoPs in North America alone.

About Telia Carrier

Telia Carrier owns and operates one of the world's most extensive fiber backbones. Our mission is to provide exceptional network infrastructure and services empowering individuals, businesses and societies to execute their most critical activities. By working close to our customers, we make big ideas happen at the speed of fiber. Discover more at teliacarrier.com.

