Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect uniquely integrates SD-WAN, WAN optimization, routing and security, enabling enterprises to embrace the cloud and move beyond conventional router-centric architectures.

SANTA CLARA, California, July 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Silver Peak with the 2018 Global Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award. The company understands the need to innovate across its product portfolio and accelerate its go-to-market strategy in line with the market's rapid evolution from the early adopter to the growth phase of the product lifecycle. Silver Peak is focused on expanding its partnerships with network and managed services providers, even though most of its sales were made through its global partnership networks with value-added resellers.

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/716893/Frost_and_Sullivan_Silver_Peak_Award.jpg

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning and customer satisfaction.

Silver Peak is the largest privately held SD-WAN vendor in the market (based on revenues) and continues to depict strong overall performance due to a combination of product and strategy innovation. While the SD-WAN vendor market has been experiencing hectic merger and acquisition activity, Silver Peak has remained independent and even expanded its customer base and revenues. The company has built significant brand equity through product innovations and partnerships with market leaders such as KDDI Europe, Hyundai HCN, Interoute, China Telecom, Masergy, NTT, and Fujitsu. The success of its competitive strategy is evident from its presence as a top ranked vendor in the Frost & Sullivan 2017 global SD-WAN market share rankings.

"The Silver Peak SD-WAN solution is a centrally managed solution that integrates SD-WAN, WAN optimization, routing, and security network functions into a single composite software image that can be deployed on a physical or a virtual appliance," said Roopa Honnachari, Industry Director, business communication and cloud computing services for Frost & Sullivan. "EdgeConnect enables enterprises to build a new WAN edge that assures application service levels to improve use and business productivity, embrace cloud initiatives to enhance business agility while proactively securing the WAN and reducing operational overhead."

The Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect solution boasts the unique First-packet iQ application identification and classification feature, which intelligently identifies tens of thousands of applications and hundreds of millions of Web domains on the first packet of each flow. In contrast, deep packet inspection could take four to ten packets before identifying the application. First-packet iQ dynamically steers application traffic directly to its intended destination (IaaS, SaaS, data center) on an app-by-app basis for secure and direct cloud connectivity. Following the success of the EdgeConnect solution, in late 2017, the company announced an active-active, high availability cluster configuration that provides full hardware redundancy to maximize application availability and minimize downtime across branch deployments.

"The completeness of the Silver Peak EdgeConnect SD-WAN solution ensures that customers have a positive purchase experience," concluded Roopa Honnachari, Industry Director, business communication and cloud computing services for Frost & Sullivan.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Silver Peak

Silver Peak is the global leader in broadband and hybrid WAN solutions. Silver Peak offers a high-performance SD-WAN solution that provides secure and reliable virtual overlays to connect users to applications with the flexibility to use any combination of underlying transport without compromising application performance. This results in greater business agility and lower costs. More than 3,000 globally distributed enterprises have deployed Silver Peak broadband and hybrid WAN solutions across 80 countries. Learn more at silver-peak.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:



Claudia Toscano

P: 210.477.8417

F: 210.348.1003

E: claudia.toscano@frost.com