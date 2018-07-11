Global procurement market intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Global Construction Sustainable Materials Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This procurement market intelligence report offers key insights on the supplier selection criteria, negotiation strategies, and an analysis of the supplier cost breakup.

SpendEdge's procurement reports for the facility management category follow a comprehensive data collection and analysis methodology, which encompasses information validation and collection of insights from key stakeholders in the industry. The reports also offer an analysis of the spend dynamics and cost and volume drivers to help sourcing and procurement teams better manage their category spend.

"Collaborating with the suppliers who have good JIT practices is one of the strategies to reduce spend while procuring construction sustainable materials," says SpendEdge procurement expert Angad Singh. "Also, implementing strategies to boost supplier accountability and implement effective processes will help optimize the spend," added Angad.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influecing the global category spend for the construction sustainable materials market.

Increasing adoption of sustainable materials and practices

Regulatory stringency

Growing investments in infrastructure upheaval

Report scope snapshot: Construction sustainable materials market

Category Pricing Insights

Supply chain margins

Cost drivers impacting pricing

Volume drivers impacting pricing

Category Management Strategy

Supplier and buyer KPIs

Outsourcing category management activities

Suppliers Selection

Supplier selection criteria

Service level agreement

Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics

