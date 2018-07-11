Global procurement market intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Global Construction Sustainable Materials Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This procurement market intelligence report offers key insights on the supplier selection criteria, negotiation strategies, and an analysis of the supplier cost breakup.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180711005383/en/
Construction Sustainable Materials Procurement. (Graphic: Business Wire)
SpendEdge's procurement reports for the facility management category follow a comprehensive data collection and analysis methodology, which encompasses information validation and collection of insights from key stakeholders in the industry. The reports also offer an analysis of the spend dynamics and cost and volume drivers to help sourcing and procurement teams better manage their category spend.
"Collaborating with the suppliers who have good JIT practices is one of the strategies to reduce spend while procuring construction sustainable materials," says SpendEdge procurement expert Angad Singh. "Also, implementing strategies to boost supplier accountability and implement effective processes will help optimize the spend," added Angad.
Looking for more procurement insights from this report? Request a FREE sample report
SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.
The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influecing the global category spend for the construction sustainable materials market.
- Increasing adoption of sustainable materials and practices
- Regulatory stringency
- Growing investments in infrastructure upheaval
This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the full report before purchasing
SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts for bundled report purchases. Buy TWO reports at discounted rates and get the THIRD one for FREE
Report scope snapshot: Construction sustainable materials market
Category Pricing Insights
- Supply chain margins
- Cost drivers impacting pricing
- Volume drivers impacting pricing
- To know more, download a FREE sample
Category Management Strategy
- Supplier and buyer KPIs
- Outsourcing category management activities
- To know more, download a FREE sample
Suppliers Selection
- Supplier selection criteria
- Service level agreement
- Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics
- To know more, download a FREE sample
Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now.
Related Reports:
- Global Chillers Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report
- Global Industrial Floor Scrubber Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report
- Global Commercial Laundry Machinery Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report
About SpendEdge
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180711005383/en/
Contacts:
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Consultant
US: +1 630 984 7340
hello@spendedge.com