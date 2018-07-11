

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were lower Wednesday morning after the API's weekly report showed U.S. crude oil stocks fell 6.8 million barrels.



Also yesterday, the EIA's report shows a higher oil demand in the U.S. in 2019. The agenecy says demand will help oil prices to average $67 in the second half of the year and $62 in 2019.



The EIA is out with its oil inventories report at 10:30 am ET.



Meanwhile, a report said Iran's oil exports will likely drop by 500,000 bpd amid U.S. sanctions in August.



WTI light sweet oil was down 50 cents at $73.61 a barrel.



