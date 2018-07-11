

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its most major counterparts in the European session on Wednesday.



The greenback advanced to 111.28 against the Japanese yen and 0.9952 versus the franc, from its early 2-day lows of 110.77 and 0.9906, respectively.



The greenback rose to an 8-day high of 1.3174 against the loonie, 5-day highs of 0.7384 against the aussie and 0.6783 against the kiwi, off its previous lows of 1.3110, 0.7459 and 0.6839, respectively.



Reversing from its early low of 1.3285 against the pound, the greenback edged up to 1.3234.



The greenback is likely to find resistance around 112.00 against the yen, 1.05 against the franc, 1.30 against the pound, 1.33 against the loonie, 0.72 against the aussie and 0.66 against the kiwi.



