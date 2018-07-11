Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2018) - Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV: THRM), ("Therma Bright" or the "Company"), a progressive medical device technology company, announces that it has now completed the second and final tranche closing of its equity private placement initially announced on April 19, 2018 and has issued 580,000 units. No finder's fee was paid with respect to this tranche closing. All securities issued in this second tranche closing are subject to a hold period expiring four months plus a day after the date of their issuance.

Together with the first tranche closing announced April 27, 2018, the Company has now raised a total of $329,000 under this equity private placement and an additional $250,000 under its convertible debenture offering.

About Therma Bright Inc.:

Therma Bright is a progressive medical device technology company focused on providing consumers with quality medical devices that address their dermatological needs. Clear and healthy skin for all is at the core of the Company's philosophy as is the belief that such outcomes should not be a privilege for only those who can afford costly procedures and treatments. The Company's breakthrough proprietary technology delivers effective, non-invasive and pain free skin care.

Therma Bright received a Class II medical device status from the FDA for its platform technology that is indicated for the relief of the pain, itch, and inflammation from over 20,000 different insect stings and bites, (including bees, wasps, hornets, mosquitoes, black flies and jellyfish). The Company received approval for the above claims from FDA (United States) in 1997.

Therma Bright Inc. trades on the TSXV (TSXV: THRM). For more information visit: www.thejenexcorporation.com or www.therozap.com.

For further information please contact:

Therma Bright Inc.

Rob Fia

CEO

rfia@thejenexcorporation.com

