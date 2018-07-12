

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen slipped against its major opponents in the early European session on Thursday.



The yen dropped to near a 2-month low of 148.59 against the pound, more than 5-month low of 112.42 against the greenback, 4-month low of 112.97 against the franc and more than a 2-month low of 131.39 against the euro, from its early highs of 147.79, 111.92, 112.35 and 130.67, respectively.



The yen declined to 85.24 against the loonie, its lowest since June 6.



The yen fell to 2-day lows of 76.11 against the kiwi and 83.05 against the aussie, off its previous highs of 75.55 and 82.39, respectively.



The next possible support for the yen is seen around 152.00 against the pound, 114.00 against the greenback, 114.00 against the franc, 133.00 against the euro, 87.00 against the loonie, 78.00 against the kiwi and 84.00 against the aussie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX