The "Europe Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market is expected to witness market growth of 15.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2018- 2024).

Growing video surveillance installation to enhance security systems and growing demand for remote access via cloud and wireless technology in security systems are the factors contributing to the growth of the market. Stringent regulations to improve perimeter security curb infiltration and growing terrorist activities offer tremendous market opportunities for market expansion.

Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. The Solution type is further segmented into Video Surveillance Systems and Sensors. Video Surveillance Systems Market by Type includes Hardware and Software. The Hardware type is further segmented into Servers, Storage, Cameras, Monitors, and Other Hardware. Sensors Market by Type includes Radar Sensors, Infrared Sensors, Fiber-Optic Sensors, Microwave Sensors, and Other Sensors. The Services market is segmented into Professional and Managed Services. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Critical Infrastructure, Military Defense, Government, Transportation Industrial, Commercial, and Other. Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small Medium Enterprises. Based on countries, the Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Companies Mentioned

Honeywell International, Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc.

Anixter Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Axis Communications AB

Flir Systems, Inc.

Magal Security Systems, Ltd. (Senstar Corporation)

Advanced Perimeter Systems Ltd.

CIAS Elettronica Srl

Jacksons Fencing

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Europe Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market

Chapter 4. Europe Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market by End User

Chapter 5. Europe Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market by Organization Size

Chapter 6. Europe Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market by Country

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jnk62r/europe_perimeter?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005294/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Physical Access Control