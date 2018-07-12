Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 02 July to 06 July 2018
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|
Financial instrument
|
Total daily volume
|
Weighted average
|Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|2018.07.02
|FR0010313833
|10 000
|100,192
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|2018.07.03
|FR0010313833
|10 000
|101,861
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|2018.07.04
|FR0010313833
|10 000
|100,439
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|2018.07.05
|FR0010313833
|10 000
|101,525
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|2018.07.06
|FR0010313833
|10 000
|101,382
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|50 000
|101,080
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2018/
