BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:00 am ET Thursday, Eurostat releases Eurozone industrial production for May.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the franc, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 0.8839 against the pound, 1.1683 against the greenback, 1.1648 against the franc and 131.30 against the yen as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX