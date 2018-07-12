

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares eked out modest gains on Thursday after the Bloomberg reported that U.S. and Chinese officials are willing to resume talks over trade at a high level, which could help find solution to the bilateral problem.



The benchmark DAX was up 26 points or 0.21 percent at 12,444 in opening deals after tumbling as much as 1.5 percent in the previous session.



Gerresheimer soared 9 percent after announcing the acquisition of Swiss technology company Sensile Medical.



Fraport AG shares rose half a percent. The owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport announced that it welcomed about 6.4 million passengers in June 2018, a 9.8 percent increase from the same month last year.



Suedzucker was trading lower in choppy trade. The sugar producer confirmed its fiscal 2018/19 outlook despite reporting a sharp drop in Q1 profit.



In economic news, German consumer price inflation slowed as initially estimated in June, though slightly, final data from Destatis showed.



Consumer prices climbed 2.1 percent year-over-year, just below the 2.2 percent rise in May. That was in line with the flash estimate published on June 28.



Eurozone industrial production data for May came more or less in line with estimates.



