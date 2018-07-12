

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks held steady on Thursday as investors held out hopes that the U.S. and China will eventually agree to hold high-level trade talks for a resolution of the trade conflict.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 15 points or 0.29 percent at 5,369 in opening deals after declining 1.5 percent on Wednesday.



In economic news, France's consumer price inflation held steady in June instead of acceleration reported initially, final figures from the statistical office Insee showed.



Consumer prices climbed 2.0 percent year-over-year in the month, the same rate of increase as in May. The preliminary estimate for June was 2.1 percent.



Eurozone industrial production data for May came more or less in line with estimates.



