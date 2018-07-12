Imperial Minerals Plc - Director's appointments/resignation

12 July 2018

Imperial Minerals Plc

("Imperial" or the "Company")

Director's appointments/resignation

Imperial is pleased to advise the appointment of Melissa Sturgess and Michael Langoulant as Directors of the Company with immediate effect.

Melissa Sturgess holds a BSc and an MBA and has many years of experience as a director of AIM and ASX quoted companies, mainly involved in the acquisition, structuring and financing of natural resources deals across Africa. She was most recently a key driver in the successful recapitalisation of Messaging International plc during 2016 which subsequently changed its name to SigmaRoc Plc, acquired a building materials business via a reverse takeover and raised £50 million from a range of investors in the Channel Islands and the UK. She has an extensive background in corporate management, development and financing. In 2017 she became a director of URA Holdings Plc which recently signed a Heads of Terms to acquire Entertainment.AI, a machine learning and artificial intelligence based contextual commerce business. Melissa is also the Chairman of LB Shell Plc a London Stock Exchange listed cash shell and is one of the founders of Ananda Developments Plc, a medicinal cannabis company focused on Israel, the Netherlands and Canada. Ananda commenced trading on the NEX Exchange on 4 July.

Michael Langoulant is a Chartered Accountant, corporate and financial advisor who specialises in providing corporate financial services to public companies. He has over 30 years' experience in public company M&A, corporate administration and fundraising. He has acted as finance director, CFO, company secretary and non-executive director with a number of publicly listed companies. He is currently Chairman of ASX listed White Cliff Minerals Ltd and a director of LSE listed cash shell LB-Shell plc.

Melissa Sturgess

Melissa is or has been during the last five years, a director of the following publicly quoted companies/partnerships:

Current Directorships and Partnerships Past Directorships and Partnerships URA Holdings Plc (AIM) Luiri Gold Ltd (ASX) LB Shell Plc (LSE) Ananda Developments Plc (NEX)

As at the date of this announcement, Ms Sturgess does not have an interest in any ordinary shares of the Company.

Michael Langoulant

Michael is or has been during the last five years, a director of the following publicly quoted companies/partnerships:

Current Directorships and Partnerships Past Directorships and Partnerships White Cliff Minerals Ltd (ASX) Property Connect Holdings Ltd (ASX) LB Shell Plc (LSE) Nyota Minerals Ltd (AIM:ASX) South African Property Opportunities Ltd (AIM - suspended) Luiri Gold Ltd (ASX)

As at the date of this announcement, Mr Langoulant does not have an interest in any ordinary shares of the Company.

Mr Langoulant was a director of Max Resources Ltd from approximately 1994 to 1997. Although solvent at the time a Statutory Manager was appointed to the company in 1998. The company was subsequently liquidated. Although the Statutory Manager made some minor negative comments concerning the administration of the company neither the Statutory Manager, nor the liquidator levelled any case of wrong doing against Mr Langoulant. Further at a subsequent trial in relation to the company's Australian subsidiary, Robregal Investment Pty Ltd, the trial judge determined that Mr Langoulant had no case to answer.

There is no further information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Paragraph 21, Appendix 1 of the NEX Exchange Growth Market - Rules for Issuers.

Mr James Hamilton and Mr Russell Hardwick have tendered their resignations as Directors of the Company.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

