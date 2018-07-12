The "Europe Beacons Management Software Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Beacons Management Software Market is expected to witness market growth of 17.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2020 2024).
The beacon management software has the feature to analyze the battery status of several beacons located in numerous physical locations. Additionally, insights on the activities of visitors and their responses to the messages are also provided. Such features are used in proximity marketing in various industries for promoting different products to the target customers. The messages sent from Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) signals are accordingly customized based on the marketing strategies of the companies by using the beacon management software dashboards.
Based on Component, the market is segmented into Software and Services. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Non-Retail and Retail. Based on countries, the Beacons Management Software market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.
Companies Mentioned
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- BlueCat
- Beaconinside GmbH
- Estimote, Inc.
- Glimworm Beacons
- Kontakt.io
- MobStac, Inc.
- Quuppa OY
- Relution, Inc
- Sensoro Co., Ltd
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Europe Beacons Management Software Market
Chapter 4. Europe Beacons Management Software Market by End User
Chapter 5. Europe Beacons Management Software Market by Country
Chapter 6. Company Profiles
