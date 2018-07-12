

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares recovered from the previous session's losses on Thursday as oil steadied, the pound traded flat and investors held out hopes that the U.S. and China will eventually mull new trade talks for a resolution of the trade conflict.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 50 points or 0.65 percent at 7,641 in late opening deals after losing 1.3 percent the previous day.



Premier Oil lost 3 percent after reporting a drop in first-half oil output.



Capita Group jumped 5 percent. The outsourcing firm has announced an agreement to sell its parking management business, ParkingEye, to a vehicle owned by Macquarie and funds advised by MML Capital Partners for a cash consideration of 235 million pounds.



Sky Plc shares advanced 2.5 percent after Comcast Corp. increased its takeover bid for the British broadcaster.



