The "Europe Endometrial Ablation Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Endometrial Ablation Market is expected to witness market growth of 6.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2018 2024).

Endometrial ablation is used in facilitating the destruction of endometrium or thin layer of the uterine wall, and is used in treating abnormal heavy uterine bleeding. Prolonged abnormal uterine bleeding could lead to low blood count and anemia. Endometrial ablation is a technique that has gained prominence as there is no need for incisions, and the technique is very popular among women suffering menstrual problems.

The application of endometrial ablation is on the rise, as it is a popular medical procedure used in the removal of the endometrial lining of a uterus to minimize abnormal uterine bleeding. Additionally, the market growth is further supported by the rising healthcare expenditure and increasing awareness among people.

Based on the Technology, the Endometrial Ablation market is segmented into Radiofrequency Ablation, Cryoablation, Hydrothermal Ablation, Thermal Balloon, Hysteroscopic Ablation, and Others. Based on the end user, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers. Based on countries, the Endometrial Ablation market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Companies Mentioned

Smith Nephew Plc

Olympus Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Karl Storz GmbH Co. KG

Ethicon, LLC.

Medtronic Plc

Hologic Corporation

Minerva Surgical, Inc.

The Cooper Companies, Inc.

AngioDynamics Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Europe Endometrial Ablation Market

Chapter 4. Europe Endometrial Ablation Market by Technology

Chapter 5. Europe Endometrial Ablation Market by Country

Chapter 6. Company Profiles

