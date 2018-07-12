The "Europe Holter ECG Monitoring Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Holter ECG Monitoring Market is expected to witness market growth of 8.8% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.

A holter monitor is a compact-sized wearable device which is used in continuously monitoring or tracking hearts activity. Patients with cardiovascular diseases are recommended holter ECG test. The patient wears the holter monitoring devices for a day or two, and accordingly the hearts activities are monitored. Heart beats are monitored throughout the period when various activates are conducted.

Moreover, Aging population is highly susceptibility to cardiovascular diseases; therefore, is the key factor driving the market growth. Additionally, shifting focus from effective treatment to preventive care has further added to the adoption of holter ECGs across the healthcare ecosystem.

Based on the component, the Holter ECG Monitoring market is segmented into Wired Holter Monitor, Wireless Holter, and Holter Analysis System Software. The Lead type covered under the report includes Patch type single lead holter monitors, 3 Lead Holter Monitor, 6 Lead Holter Monitor, 12 Lead Holter Monitor, and Other Lead Type. Based on end user, the marker is segmented into Hospital Clinic, Home Setting Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASCs), and Other End User. Based on countries, the Holter ECG Monitoring market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Companies Mentioned

Schiller AG

Mindray Medical International Limited

BPL Medical Technologies

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Medtronic Plc

Cardiac Science

Fukuda Denshi Co Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Welch Allyn

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Europe Holter ECG Monitoring Market

Chapter 4. Europe Holter ECG Monitoring Market by End user

Chapter 5. Europe Holter ECG Monitoring Market by Lead Type

Chapter 6. Europe Holter ECG Monitoring Market by Country

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vxhhjv/europe_holter_ecg?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005327/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Medical Imaging