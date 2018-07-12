The "Europe Holter ECG Monitoring Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Holter ECG Monitoring Market is expected to witness market growth of 8.8% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.
A holter monitor is a compact-sized wearable device which is used in continuously monitoring or tracking hearts activity. Patients with cardiovascular diseases are recommended holter ECG test. The patient wears the holter monitoring devices for a day or two, and accordingly the hearts activities are monitored. Heart beats are monitored throughout the period when various activates are conducted.
Moreover, Aging population is highly susceptibility to cardiovascular diseases; therefore, is the key factor driving the market growth. Additionally, shifting focus from effective treatment to preventive care has further added to the adoption of holter ECGs across the healthcare ecosystem.
Based on the component, the Holter ECG Monitoring market is segmented into Wired Holter Monitor, Wireless Holter, and Holter Analysis System Software. The Lead type covered under the report includes Patch type single lead holter monitors, 3 Lead Holter Monitor, 6 Lead Holter Monitor, 12 Lead Holter Monitor, and Other Lead Type. Based on end user, the marker is segmented into Hospital Clinic, Home Setting Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASCs), and Other End User. Based on countries, the Holter ECG Monitoring market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.
Companies Mentioned
- Schiller AG
- Mindray Medical International Limited
- BPL Medical Technologies
- Koninklijke Philips N.V
- Nihon Kohden Corporation
- Medtronic Plc
- Cardiac Science
- Fukuda Denshi Co Ltd.
- GE Healthcare
- Welch Allyn
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Europe Holter ECG Monitoring Market
Chapter 4. Europe Holter ECG Monitoring Market by End user
Chapter 5. Europe Holter ECG Monitoring Market by Lead Type
Chapter 6. Europe Holter ECG Monitoring Market by Country
Chapter 7. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vxhhjv/europe_holter_ecg?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005327/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Medical Imaging