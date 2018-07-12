Atos launches new VSAT monitoring and geolocation system to mitigate interference as space becomes more crowded

Paris, July 12 2018 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, launches its new satellite monitoring and geolocation system which can detect, localize and mitigate interference from the ever-increasing number of small satellite carriers and devices (Very Small Aperture Terminal - VSAT). Named Atos SkyMon ILS (Interference Localization System) VSAT, the system - formerly known as SIECAMS - is the latest innovation following Atos' recent acquisition of Siemens Convergence Creators (https://atos.net/en/2018/press-release_2018_01_02/atos-announces-completion-acquisition-siemens-convergence-creators) (CVC), resulting in reinforced capabilities in the space market.

As, over the next couple of years thousands of powerful small satellites will be launched into Low Earth Orbit (LEO), detecting and localizing interference is therefore becoming more and more crucial.

Atos SkyMon ILS VSAT, a fully integrated solution to monitor, identify and geolocate interference caused by VSAT networks

SkyMon ILS VSAT provides:

Overview of the identified VSAT networks including all active terminals

Monitoring of cross-pol and adjacent satellite interference for each active terminal

Geographical location of VSAT terminals on a map

Classification of VSAT network

Automatic identification of TDMA carriers

Demodulation of TDMA carriers

List of terminal-IDs causing interference

"Atos SkyMon is the most comprehensive range of solutions to identify and geolocate any kind of satellite interference and this latest addition enables Atos to support its clients in solving the challenges of a heavily crowded space" says Pierre Barnabe, Chief Operating Officer, Big Data & Security, at Atos.

Atos SkyMon ILS VSAT is part of a complete software suite which includes:

SkyMon ILS - interference localization system working with two adjacent satellites

SkyMon ILS ONE - the world's first single satellite geolocation system

SkyMon TIS - terrestrial interference scanner to identify and localize interferences caused by terrestrial mobile communication networks

SkyMon CID - identification of the DVB-Carrier-ID

SkyMon ILS VSAT is ready to order now and will be delivered by the end of 2018.

