

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $108.08 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $76.71 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.6% to $335.81 million from $298.19 million last year.



Commerce Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $108.08 Mln. vs. $76.71 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.01 vs. $0.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.90 -Revenue (Q2): $335.81 Mln vs. $298.19 Mln last year.



