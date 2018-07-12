Iron Mountain Awarded Place in G-Cloud 10 Digital Marketplace

Inclusion will help support the digital transformation goals of the UK public sector

LONDON, July 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM), the global leader in storage and information management services, today announced that the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) has awarded it a place on the UK government's latest G-Cloud framework, G-Cloud 10. This award gives public sector organisations access to Iron Mountain's suite of secure, cloud-based services for disaster recovery and information governance and management, as well as industry-leading governance and strategy advisory services.

G-Cloud 10, available through a portal operated by CCS, provides UK public sector organisations with a timely, cost-effective and efficient way to purchase cloud-based services as commodities to accelerate cloud adoption. G-Cloud 10 categorizes services across three lots, Cloud Hosting, Cloud Software and Cloud Support, and Iron Mountain services will now be available in each, allowing these organisations to address information management and governance across the entire digital transformation journey.

"The UK's public sector is going through a period of far-reaching change as organisations transform themselves into leaner, more customer-centric and increasingly digital entities," said Simon McNair, business development director at Iron Mountain. "Iron Mountain's availability in the G-Cloud 10 framework gives UK public sector organisations easy access to, and the ability to procure, Iron Mountain's suite of cloud services and solutions, enabling them to reduce costs, improve efficiency and bring the delivery of public services, into the digital age."

Lot 1, Cloud Hosting, features Iron Mountain Iron Cloud Disaster Recovery, a fully managed service to protect organisations from outages caused by system failure, disaster or ransomware. Organisations can quickly and easily recover business critical servers and data minimising downtime. The fully managed service provides guaranteed SLAs and full reporting on potential Ransomware threats.

Lot 2, Cloud Software, houses both Iron Mountain Digital Records Centre powered by Hyland and Iron Mountain Policy Centre Solution. The former, an electronic repository solution, enables organisations to securely store, find and share digital files from paper or other media formats or original digital documents. The latter, an online policy management platform, allows organisations to keep compliant with regulations, reduce the risk of fines and costs by confidently disposing of information, and keep only those records required for legal, business or operational reasons.

Finally, Lot 3, Cloud Support, features both Information Governance Strategy Services Digital Solutions Professional Services, expert advisory services that take the time to understand organisational needs and provide detailed project guidance on retention, privacy, compliance, risk management and digital transformation.

To learn more about Iron Mountain's public sector offerings, please visit http://www.ironmountain.co.uk/industries/public-sector.

To learn more about Iron Mountain cloud services, please visit: http://www.ironmountain.co.uk/digital-transformation/iron-cloud-data-management

To learn more about Iron Mountain cloud software offerings, please visit: http://www.ironmountain.co.uk/digital-transformation/workflow-automation

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services.