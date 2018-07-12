

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - French tire maker Michelin Cie Des Estb (MGDDY.PK, MGDDF.PK) Thursday said it is in exclusive discussion with Camso Group's main shareholders for acquisition of the Quebec based Group.



Michelin has not revealed the terms of the potential acquisition.



Camso Group is a manufacturer and service supplier of high-performance products that meet the mobility needs of the off-the-road vehicle market. It has more than 7,500 dedicated employees spread over 26 countries around the world.



