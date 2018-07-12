The 14th International IERA Award for Robotics and Automation has three winners on the top of the podium this year:

Perception Robotics (USA) wins with the " Industrial Self-Cleaning Gecko Gripper ", a Gecko-style gripping solution that uses NASA technology for industrial automation.

wins with the " ", a Gecko-style gripping solution that uses NASA technology for industrial automation. KUKA Deutschland wins with " LBR Med ", a collaborative robot assistant for medicine research as well as new applications.

wins with " ", a collaborative robot assistant for medicine research as well as new applications. Lely International (Netherlands) wins with the "Discovery 120 Collector", a barn floor cleaning robot that cleans solid floors in the dairy industry

"The close cooperation between research and industry is very important for the robotics industry," says Junji Tsuda, President of the International Federation of Robotics. "Based on modern scientific research, world-class products are being developed this has been demonstrated by all three winners."

Perception Robotics (USA): Gecko Gripper

The technology underlying the gecko gripper is based on the model of the gecko, which can climb on smooth surfaces. The reptile uses physical forces of attraction between foot and surface (van der Waals forces). Based on the work of NASA (JPL) and Stanford University, Perception Robotics has developed a gripping solution for the manufacturing industry using this natural model in collaboration with NASA-JPL.

KUKA (Germany): LBR Med, lightweight robot

The LBR Med Robot Assistant from Kuka Deutschland supports a variety of tasks in medical research and practice and works in close proximity to humans. In laboratories, clinics or operating theatres, the lightweight robot takes over various tasks depending on the tool and program for example, during medical interventions, treatments or scientific test procedures. The LBR Med has seven axes and particularly sensitive sensors that are suitable for human-robot collaboration.

Lely International (The Netherlands): Barn floor cleaning robot

The Discovery 120 Collector navigates a programmed route through the barn and is controlled on its way by built-in sensors. The robot vacuums up the manure on solid walkways. The machine can spray water at the front and the back for dilution and cleaning. The in-built vacuum pump sucks the manure inside once the tank is full, the Discovery drives to the dumping location.

Downloads of full text version, pictures and PDFs

https://ifr.org/ifr-press-releases/news/robot-award-iera-2018-goes-to-the-usa-germany-and-the-netherlands

About IFR

The International Federation of Robotics: www.ifr.org

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005076/en/

Contacts:

econNEWSnetwork

Carsten Heer

phone +49 (0) 40 822 44 284

E-Mail: press@ifr.org