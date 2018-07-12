

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's unemployment rate increased marginally in April after falling in the previous month, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Thursday.



The jobless rate edged up to 20.2 percent in April from 20.1 percent in March. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 21.7 percent.



There were 949,726 unemployed people in April. The number of unemployed decreased by 96,632 from previous year and by 7,698 from March.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, came in at 42.3 percent in April versus 44.2 percent last year.



