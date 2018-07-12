

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German luxury carmaker BMW AG(BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) reported Thursday that BMW group automotive sales grew 2.7 percent from last year to 238,920 vehicles.



June deliveries of BMW Group electrified vehicles, comprising BMW i, BMW iPerformance and MINI Electric vehicles, totaled 13,806 vehicles worldwide, an increase of 47.6%.



The BMW brand sold 200,610 vehicles in June, up 4%. All major sales regions contributed to this growth. MINI deliveries in June were down 3.8% to 37,955 vehicles.



For the first half, the company sold a total of 1.243 million BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce vehicles, up 1.8%. BMW brand sales are up 2% with 1,059,296 vehicles delivered. MINI sales edged up 0.1 percent to 181,430 units. Sales of Rolls-Royce motor cars in the first half of 2018 were up 13.1%.



Year-to-date sales of electrified BMW and MINI vehicles totaled 60,660, up 42.5%.



Pieter Nota, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Sales and Brand BMW, said, 'Our strong sales performance in June means we've now achieved 35 consecutive quarters of growth and are confident this trend will continue. ..I'm also delighted with the ongoing popularity of our electrified vehicles, which achieved their best-ever month in June, keeping us well on track to achieve over 140,000 electrified sales by the end of the year.'



