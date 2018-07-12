Minerco, Inc. in Negotiation to Acquire Mining Claims with Recoverable Assets in Excess of 500 Million Dollars in the Western United States

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2018 / Minerco, Inc. (OTC PINK: MINE) announced today that the company is in negotiation to acquire mining claims in Nevada that have recoverable precious metals including gold in excess of five hundred million dollars. The valuation of the claims was first done in 1982 and the current evaluation should be much higher as Gold and Silver prices have increased dramatically over the last 30 years. The claims have the valuable precious metal group of Gold, Silver, Palladium and Platinum.

The company, and incoming management team, is currently doing its due diligence on the project and looks to finalize the deal within the next thirty days. The company is also planning a feasibility study on which process will be the best for mining and extracting the Gold and Precious Metals from claims that are targeted.

The company and the proposed acquisition will be run and managed by a new incoming management team of Minerco. Details on the acquisition and new management team are expected to be announced in approximately thirty (30) days. The current management team will ensure a smooth transition; however, they are stepping aside to allow the new management team to take Minerco in a new and/or parallel direction.

Scott Vanis CEO of Minerco stated, "We are excited to have this opportunity to have a mining operation of gold and precious metals in Nevada. We currently have an event company and a cryptocurrency mining company, and this proposed acquisition fits into our business model of an asset holding company. The company is looking to dramatically increase the asset value of the company, and the new incoming management team has the expertise to run the operations. We believe that the value of the assets of the claims will increase the bottom line and shareholder value for Minerco. Together, with the incoming management team, we will make decisions on which assets and businesses to grow, which to divest and which to hold. We will update our shareholders as to the progress of this acquisition as well as other business we are currently working on."

About Minerco: www.minercoinc.com

Minerco, Inc. (OTC PINK: MINE) is a cutting-edge brand management and holding company. Minerco is also a company that is in the process in acquiring assets in mining and other acquisition targets that are in the mission statement of Minerco. Currently the company has also acquired Priwin Systems a crypto Currency company. The current Minerco beverage brand umbrella includes VitaminFIZZ® and The Herbal Collection™. Our entertainment company, Fuse Live Events, supplements our portfolio through the generation, production and promotion of premium quality live entertainment such as concerts, festivals and other live events. Minerco is always seeking new opportunities to expand our portfolio, whether the brands are well established or startups. Our exposure, databases, and access to capital provide opportunities and high-level exposure most brands can only dream about.

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements.

