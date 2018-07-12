

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer price inflation accelerated as expected in June, though slightly, data from Statistics Sweden showed Thursday.



Consumer prices climbed 2.1 percent year-over-year in June, faster than the 1.9 percent rise in May.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased at a stable rate of 0.2 percent.



The inflation rate according to the CPI with a fixed interest rate was 2.2 percent in June, up from 2.1 percent in the prior month.



That was just below the 2.3 percent rise economists had forecast. Month-on-month, CPIF went up 0.3 percent.



