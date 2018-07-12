Tom de Swaan appointed to Supervisory Board of ABN AMRO

ABN AMRO Group N.V. (ABN AMRO) held an Extraordinary General Meeting to vote on the appointment of Tom de Swaan as a new member of the Supervisory Board of ABN AMRO today.

At the meeting 85.74% of the total issued capital and an equal amount of voting rights was represented. The Extraordinary General Meeting appointed Tom de Swaan as a member of the Supervisory Board for a period of four years.

After the Extraordinary General Meeting, the Supervisory Board appointed Tom de Swaan as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ABN AMRO. Furthermore, the general meeting of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. appointed Tom de Swaan as member of the Supervisory Board of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. for a period of four years.

The Supervisory Board of ABN AMRO and ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now consist of Tom de Swaan (Chairman), Steven ten Have (Vice-Chairman), Arjen Dorland, Frederieke Leeflang, Annemieke Roobeek, Jurgen Stegmann and Tjalling Tiemstra.

A webcast of the meeting is available on www.abnamro.com/ (http://www.abnamro.com/)generalmeeting.

ABN AMRO Press Office ABN AMRO Investor Relations

pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com) investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com)

+31 20 6288900 +31 20 6282282

Press release Tom de Swaan appointed to Supervisory Board of ABN AMRO (http://hugin.info/172722/R/2204817/856326.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ABN AMRO via Globenewswire

